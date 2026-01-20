Aamir Khan Explains Why He Cannot 'Do A Bad Job' While Adapting <i>Mahabharata</i>: "It Is A Big Responsibility"

Aamir Khan's long-cherished dream of bringing the Mahabharata to the big screen has been a topic of discussion for years. While fans have been eagerly waiting for concrete updates, the actor has now candidly spoken about the project, explaining why it has taken so long and why he believes patience is essential when dealing with a story so deeply rooted in Indian culture.

Aamir Khan On Mahabharata

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Aamir Khan described Mahabharata as more than just a film project, calling it a huge responsibility.

"That's my dream, let's see if it becomes a reality one day. I really would love to have the opportunity to do that, but it is a big responsibility. Indians are so strongly connected, it is in our blood. I don't think there is any Indian who hasn't read the Bhagwat Gita or, at the very least, heard it from their grandmother. Making a film, which is so fundamental for all Indians, is also a big responsibility. I often say this, 'You can let Mahabharata down, Mahabharata will never let you down.' You do a bad job, you'll let it down. I want to make sure that if I ever make this film, I make it in such a way that all Indians feel really proud," Aamir said.

'This Is The Mother Of All Stories'

Aamir also spoke about the global potential of Mahabharata, comparing it to some of the biggest Hollywood franchises while asserting its unmatched depth and scale. According to him, the epic has the power to make Indians proud on a world stage if executed with care and sincerity.

"Over the years, we have seen a lot of Hollywood films which are big entertainers, Lord of the Rings or Avatar. The world has seen it all. But this (Mahabharata) is the mother of it all. So I think Indians will be really proud if it comes out well. I am taking my time because I want to make sure I get it right," he added.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Mahabharata could be Aamir Khan's final film. In June 2025, while speaking to Raj Shamani, the actor hinted at the possibility, saying, "Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to do."

For now, Aamir Khan remains focused on getting the foundation right.