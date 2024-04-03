Katrina Kaif Was The First Choice For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Reveals Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Actress Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar have shared a prolific partnership throughout the years. However, their anticipated collaboration in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming project, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, faced a setback due to Katrina Kaif's packed schedule. Yes, you heard it right. Katrina was the first choice for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. In a recent interview with News18, Ali Abbas Zafar expressed his disappointment, citing Katrina Kaif's prior commitments as the reason for her unavailability for the project.

Ali Abbas Zafar said, "She couldn't do our film because she was busy with something else. I just hope that she keeps her dates free for my next film."

Ali Abbas Zafar openly acknowledged Katrina Kaif as his top pick for leading female roles in all his ventures. Reflecting on their bond, he shared, "Katrina is always on my mind when it comes to making any film. If I don't cast her, she calls and tells me, 'Why aren't you taking me in your film?' She said the same this time around too. Whenever I've worked with her, we've always shared a great bond as a director-actor duo."

Katrina Kaif previously headlined Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial debut, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and later collaborated on Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Ali Abbas Zafar's latest venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, features Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in leading roles, with Manushi Chillar and Alaya F portraying their love interests. The film teased as a high-octane action thriller, follows elite soldiers thwarting a masked villain's nefarious plot involving an AI weapon. Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on the antagonist role in the action-packed spectacle.

Set for release on April 10, just ahead of the Eid holidays, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan at the box office.