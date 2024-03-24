Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor's Loud Shout Out To Arhaan Khan's Podcast Dumb Biriyani: 'This Looks Too Much Fun'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Arhaan Khan, who is the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, is all set to appear in the upcoming podcast titled Dumb Biryani along with his friends Arush Verma and Dev Raiyani. The teaser of the upcoming podcast was shared by the 21-Year-old on Saturday and received big love from Bollywood celebrities. Among those wishing the youngster good luck for his podcast was Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, his mom Malaika Arora's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor among others. Resharing the teaser on her Instagram feed, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Arhaan Khan, this looks too much fun...have seen you since you were this little... although i hope you never grow up." Arjun Kapoor also gave a shout out as he wrote on his Instagram, "Madness, this is definitely going to be a blast. My kinda biriyani. Can't wait to see it."

Designer-producer Gauri Khan and a close friend of Malaika Arora also shared the teaser on her social media feed and wrote, "Looking forward to this one @iamarhaankhan !!! All the best!!!."

The teaser will also feature appearances and insights from both his parents, Malaika and Arbaaz and a guest appearance by uncle Salman Khan.

The teaser was also shared by his mom Malaika, who wrote alongside it, "So proud of you y baby boy and the entire team."

Arhaan Khan was born in 2002 to Malaika and Arbaaz. He studied filmmaking in the US and has previously assisted Karan Johar on a film project.