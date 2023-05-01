On Anushka Sharma's Birthday, Wishes From Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani And Other Stars

Kareena Kapoor shared a monochrome picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Anushka Sharma Lots of love..keep shining."

On Anushka Sharma's Birthday, Wishes From Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani And Other Stars

Image was shared by Anushka Sharma. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Mumbai (Maharashtra):

On the occasion of actor Anushka Sharma's birthday, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes to the NH-10 actor.

Taking to Instagram, actor Katrina Kairf shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "Happy birthday neighbour...all the love happiness and love to you stay blessed."

91lalbao

Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a picture and wrote, "I hope you have a wonderful day filled with joy and happiness. Happy Birthday!"

bb4oc0uo

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Happy Birthday @anushkasharma Big love and hug."

gprdk17o

Actor Kajol wrote, "Happy Birthday @anushkasharma! Wishing you a day filled with joy love and laughter."

hogqf8jo

Kiara Advani wrote, "Happy birthday to the loveliest. Love, light and happiness always."

pj889b1

Vani Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday you gorgeous woman. Wishing you all the things happy in life. Have the bestest."

if2t9g3

Kareena Kapoor shared a monochrome picture and wrote, "Happy birthday @anushkasharma Lots of love..keep shining."

0ljq0r3g

Genelia D'souza wrote, "Happy birthday @anushkasharma Have a super day and a wonderful year aheas."

hmr2nk98

Actor Athiya Shetty wrote, "Happy birthday to the loveliest. May the sun always shine on your way."

p4aidh8o

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Happy Birthday you gorgeous human, Very few people radiate goodness like you do..Thank you for always keeping it real. May your year be filled with love, good health and happiness."

v3p7ig88

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Happy birthday Love and light always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

Also Read

.