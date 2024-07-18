Katrina Kaif Shares A No-Filter Pic After Birthday Celebrations. Bonus - A Thank You Note For Fans

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 41st birthday on July 16. The actress, on Wednesday night, shared a no-filter picture on Instagram. The actress can be seen happily posing at an eatery, dressed in a navy blue cardigan as she smiles for the camera. Katrina thanked her Instafam for the birthday greetings and wrote in her caption, "Thank you for all your birthday wishes." ICYMI, on Katrina's birthday, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal shared a super cute note that read, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy birthday my love."

This is what Katrina Kaif posted:

On Katrina Kaif's birthday, husband Vicky Kaushal posted these photos.

As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completed 13 years this week, Katrina Kaif shared some throwback photos from the shoot of the Zoya Akhtar directed film. "#13yearsofznmd today. The most magical time, with the most special director and the most wonderful people... Such memories."

Last week, Katrina shared a stunning click all the way from Munich, Germany. She simply wrote, "Good Morning." In the comments section, Vicky Kaushal dropped multiple heart emojis. Aww. This is the post we are talking about:

Katrina began the year with the release of Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. "Celebrating all the love you have given to Merry Christmas," she wrote sharing a picture from the film's success bash earlier this year.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Before that, she was seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.