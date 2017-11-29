Katrina Kaif Reveals Why Title Of Film With Shah Rukh Khan Had To Be Changed Katrina Kaif revealed what the movie was 'originally' titled and how the name sort of became a source of trouble for her

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Katrina, Shah Rukh on the sets of Aanand L Rai's film (courtesy katrinakaif) New Delhi: Highlights The movie was initially titled 'Katrina Meri Jaan' Katrina was asked if she's playing herself in the film The title of the movie is expected to be revealed soon Title nahi toh kya, initial title bhi chalega. In an interview with



Katrina said the director was in talks with her about the movie for the past two years and now, she's signed the dotted line. Talking about what actually got her interested in the project, she said it wasn't the VFX or the film's setting that got her on board: "It's a very different film now since there have been a lot of changes in it. Aanand sir is one of the finest directors we have and I believe in him."



"He really pushed me and fought for it. So I felt that if someone's fighting so much for it and has that much belief, then let's see where we go together," she added.



Earlier this year, the director said he was



In the movie, Shah Rukh plays the role of a "vertically challenged" character while Anushka Sharma also joins the cast - nothing about Katrina or Anushka's roles are known yet.



Currently, Katrina Kaif is looking forward to the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is scheduled for December 22. Both Shah Rukh and Anushka were last seen in this year's Jab Harry Met Sejal.





