Katrina Kaif Redefines 'Monday Blues' With These Pics

Seen Katrina Kaif's latest entry on Instagram? The actress redefined "Monday blues" in her own amazing way on social media. Katrina, 37, was busy with the shooting schedule of her new film Phone Bhoot in Rajasthan last month. She started her new week and new month by sharing two pictures of herself sporting an outfit in different shades of blue. Dressed in a blue t-shirt and denim shorts, the actress can be seen sitting in a chair and smiling for the camera. "Monday blues," she wrote in the caption of her post. Her fans are all hearts for her pictures.

Katrina was filming Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Udaipur last month. She even shared a video of herself and Siddhant playing "a very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in" on the sets of the film. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in. I promise Ishaan Khatter did get to play. Siddhant Chaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case." Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment, is slated to release this year.

Katrina Kaif's last film was Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, in which she co-starred with Salman Khan. She has Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar, lined up. The film will release this year.