Katrina Kaif Reacts To Fan's Review Of Her Make-Up Line

Katrina Kaif is a sweetheart. The actress knows how to make a fan's day. Proof? Rush straight to her Instagram page. Katrina has reshared a video of a woman on the Stories.In the clip, which is in selfie mode, the woman can be heard saying, “Is video ke mujhe paise nahi mile hai. Main is product [eye liner] se itne vachakti, achambit, prabhavit ho gai hoon ki mujhe rukh khar, beech baarish main yeh video banani pari. Toh main nikli apne office se ghar k liye. Weather dikha raha tha sunny outside but Bengaluru being Bengaluru beech raste ho gai ekdum Cherrapunji level baarish. Flyover ke nichaye se nikli ek dum waterfall wali feeling ayi. Phir main thora slip bhi ho gai aur ab main ek chappal pehan kar ghar ja rahi hoon. But insab ka point yeh hai ki meri shakal dekh rahay ho? Mera eyeliner tas-se-mas nahi hua hai bhai. Meri Foundation Dhul gai, meri lipstick gai, meri ghar janay ki will hi dhul gai bhai. But yeh eyeliner ko dekha. I am really impressed, Katy. [I would like to clarify that I wasn't paid for this video. I am a fan of this product [eyeliner]. So much so that I had to take a pause amid the heavy downpour in Bengaluru to record this video. I was about to leave for home and the weather stated it was a Sunny day. Midway, it started to rain. After experiencing a waterfall under a flyover, I almost slipped near a bumpy road and lost my slipper. Now, I will go home like this. Guys, now see, even after so much trouble my eyeliner didn't smudge. Isn't that amazing?] "

Well, the effort didn't go unnoticed. Katrina Kaif has dropped a cute note for the woman, It read, “So happy that you are bawchaki, aachambit and prabhavit by our Kay beauty liquid eyeliner.” She added, Life can be unpredictable but your eyeliner shouldn't be.” Katrina has also added pink hearts to the post. Katrina Kaif launched her beauty line Kay Beauty By Katrina in 2019.

You can watch the clip here:

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi.