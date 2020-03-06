Katrina Kaif Plays 'Dog And The Bone' On Sooryavanshi Sets. Team Captain - Akshay Kumar

Katrina Kaif in a still from her video (courtesy katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, who often shares interesting anecdotes from the sets of new film Sooryavanshi, Instagrammed just a glimpse of her shooting diaries. Looks like a regular day on Sooryavanshi sets usually ends with some fun games. In this case, Dog and the bone. Katrina shared a video of hers playing "Dog and the bone" with a crew member on what appears to be the beach. Akshay Kumar is apparently the team captain, who keeps yelling: "Kat, you have to win, Kat. Otherwise, we will lose!" Katrina had something funny to say about that: "Dog and the bone. End of day games on Sooryavanshi (sets). Akshay Kumar though is a very serious team captain. Please hear his instructions and his disapproval at my failed attempt. Rohit Shetty is looking most amused."

By the end of the game, Katrina emerges a clear winner but Akshay Kumar holds a straight-face when she tells him: "You stop that face."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's fun-filled video here:

Katrina Kaif's video appears to be from this day, when Akshay Kumar wrote this beautiful note for his co-star: "If I had to describe shooting with Katrina in one picture, this would be it."

Meanwhile, Katrina's antics on Sooryavanshi also includes doing "saaf safaai": "Spotted: The newest Swachh Bharat brand ambassador on the sets of Sooryavanshi," Akshay wrote for his post.

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of Sooryavanshi earlier this week. The Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama also features extended cameos by Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Sooryavanshi is all set to hit screens on March 27.