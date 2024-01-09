Asked If Bollywood Pay Gap Had Shrunk, Katrina Kaif Answered 'In A Word' - The Word Was...

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood today, with a plethora of blockbusters under her belt. The superstar, who has worked in the Indian film industry for over 20 years, recently spoke about the gender pay gap in the world of cinema. Speaking to Film Companion as part of the promotional campaign for her upcoming release Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif admitted that the issue of pay parity in the context of Indian cinema is a “really tricky topic”. When asked whether the film industry was in "any way closer to pay parity for women and men" than it was 20 years ago, Katrina Kaif candidly said, “No. That's the only simple answer to that. In a word.”

Katrina Kaif added, “And I think that's a really really tricky topic. Because I have heard it being said that 'look at the top 10 openings of male-led films, and look at the top 10 openings of just female-led films'. And more often than not, there's a big disparity in the numbers. I have heard this said by an actor – ‘so then why should actresses be paid the same'. This is a tricky debate. I mean, who is to decide which ingredient is the most important to make a dish? A film is a combination of many ingredients. I, personally, think that it would be incredible to see a little more equality.”

She added, “I think things are moving and they will move in the right direction. And everyone in the industry will be supportive of that.”

Speaking about her relationship with money as a career woman, Katrina Kaif added that sincerity towards one craft is more important than chasing money. “But if you're chasing financial success first, I think that's like of like the chicken before the egg,” she said.

Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. The film has been directed by Sriram Raghavan. The thriller, shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, will release in theatres on January 12.