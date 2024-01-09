Katrina Kaif Twins With Merry Christmas Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi In New Pics. Fan Says, 'Looking Like A Wow'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: KatrinaKaif)

Ahead of Merry Christmas' release in theatres on January 12, Katrina Kaif treated her Instafam to new pictures of herself with her Merry Chistmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi. For the unversed, Merry Christmas marks Katrina and Vijay's first film together alongside an ensemble cast of Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte and others. In the pictures, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi can be seen twinning in white. For the caption Katrina wrote, "Here and there for Merry Christmas …. In cinemas jan 12th." The post garnered a lot of likes from fans and followers. One wrote, "looking like a wow," while another wrote, "this pairing (with a heart emoji)."

This is what Katrina Kaif posted:

Last month, Katrina Kaif dropped some marvelous AI (Artificial Intelligence) generated images of herself and the star cast of the upcoming Sriram Raghavan thriller. In the images shared, we can see her seated on a sofa surrounded by teddy bears while wearing a red outfit. The next two slides feature Vijay Sethupathi, looking dapper in a black suit and Sanjay Kapoor lighting a candle on a cake. The last frame is that of Radhika Apte, looking sharp in her all-black attire. For the caption, Katrina Kaif wrote, "‘AI'ming to bring the merriest Christmas spirit to you."

Take a look at the post below:

The trailer of Merry Christmas was shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram feed last month alongside the caption which read, "Presenting the #MerryChristmasTrailer - Tamil. In cinemas on 12th Jan." Watch the trailer below:

Alia Bhatt, who will be working with the actress in Farhan Akhtar's Jee le Zaraa, reacted to the trailer in the most adorable way. She shared the trailer on her Instagram story and wrote, "Okay this is very very cool. I am excited. Just must Her reaction was also shared by Katrina on her feed.

Merry Christmas has been filmed in both Hindi and Tamil and marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first project together. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas will be released on January 12.