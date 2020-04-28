Katrina Kaif Is Back To Kitchen Duties. See What's Keeping Her Busy

Katrina Kaif's kitchen diaries. (courtesy katrinakaif)

After washing utensils and cooking a mysterious dish with her sister Isabelle, Katrina Kaif is back in the kitchen and this time, she is busy chopping away her quarantine blues. The actress, on Tuesday, shared a video from her kitchen diaries on her Instagram profile. In the video, Katrina could be seen happily chopping some garlic. Katrina's fans were curious to know what the actress was cooking in her kitchen. In her caption, Katrina used a couple of emojis, which can possibly be deciphered as Tuesday = food and sleep at home.

Take a look at Katrina's video here:

Remember how Katrina taught her fans the right way to wash dishes. "Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (Katrina's sister Isabelle) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial," Katrina said in the video.

How can we forget when Katrina Kaif put on her chef's hat (literally)and tried to cook what fans thought was a pancake of sorts. The actress captioned her post: "We're not sure what it is either... we'll let you know when we do." This is the post we are referring to:

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. The cop drama will also feature Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo appearances.