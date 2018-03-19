Katrina Kaif And Varun Dhawan To Star In 'Biggest Dance Film'

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan's film will be directed by Remo D'Souza

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 19, 2018 13:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Katrina Kaif And Varun Dhawan To Star In 'Biggest Dance Film'

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan pictured together at an event (Image courtesy: varundvn)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "It is the biggest dance film," Varun wrote
  2. Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan will collaborate for the first time
  3. Varun has worked with Remo in ABCD 2
Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan are all set to collaborate for the first time for the 'biggest dance film,' directed by Remo D'Souza. Both the actors announced the untitled film on Monday on social media. "It's official - @katrinakaif and me are hitting the dance floor and your screens on 8th November 2019. A lot more exciting news coming up. Back with my favourite @remodsouza for his third dance flick. Remo sir, me and Lizelle have been trying since ABCD 2 to bring to u guys the biggest dance film and finally we have an amazing partner and producer Bhushan Kumar to back us," read Varun's post. Remo D'Souza has previously directed Varun in 2015's ABCD 2, also starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Here's Varun's post.
 


"Working with Remo again for India's biggest dance film is huge. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She's going to bring her A game so I need to get back into shape. Bhushan is not only a strong producer who has over a period of time built a great marketing and distribution machinery, he also contributes a lot creatively specially in music department," Varun said in a statement, reports news agency PTI.

Meanwhile Katrina said, "I am super excited to be joining Remo's vision... Varun's passion is so wonderful; he works tirelessly to create magic... I can't wait to start this journey."

Prabhudeva and actors Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak will also be part of the untitled film.
 

Comments
The film is expected to go on the floors later this year and will release on November 8, 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

Trending

Varun DhawanKatrina KaifRemo D'souza

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TDP motionDiabetesRaj ThackerayHIV & AIDSOla UberYogi AdityanathCancerKarthik's

................................ Advertisement ................................