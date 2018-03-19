Katrina Kaif And Varun Dhawan To Star In 'Biggest Dance Film'

Highlights
- "It is the biggest dance film," Varun wrote
- Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan will collaborate for the first time
- Varun has worked with Remo in ABCD 2
Here's Varun's post.
IT's OFFICIAL- @katrinakaif and me are hitting the dance floor and your screens on 8th nov 2019. A lot more exciting news coming up. Back with my favourite @remodsouza for his third dance flick. Remo sir , me and Lizelle have been trying since Abcd2 to bring to u guys the biggest dance film and finally we have an amazing partner and producer #bhushankumar @tseries.official to back us and so proud of @lizelle2474 whose turning producer on this 3D extravaganza.
"Working with Remo again for India's biggest dance film is huge. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She's going to bring her A game so I need to get back into shape. Bhushan is not only a strong producer who has over a period of time built a great marketing and distribution machinery, he also contributes a lot creatively specially in music department," Varun said in a statement, reports news agency PTI.
Meanwhile Katrina said, "I am super excited to be joining Remo's vision... Varun's passion is so wonderful; he works tirelessly to create magic... I can't wait to start this journey."
Prabhudeva and actors Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak will also be part of the untitled film.
Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif... Yes, that's the lead cast of Bhushan Kumar and Remo Dsouza's biggest dance film... Costars Prabhu Dheva with Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak... 8 Nov 2019 release... This is Varun and Remo's second film together, after #ABCD2. pic.twitter.com/mdwKF00GX4— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2018
(With PTI inputs)