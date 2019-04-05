Katrina Kaif And Her 'Best People' are Chilling In Maldives

Katrina Kaif with her team in Maldives. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Katrina Kaif is currently chilling with her team, whom she calls her "best people," in Maldives. The actress shared a picture on Instagram with her team, including make-up artist Daniel Bauer and celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. "My best people... Couldn't do much without you," she wrote. Daniel shared a different picture from their work-vacation diaries, which he captioned: "Team Time!" Katrina Kaif, who capped 20 million followers on Instagram on Friday, looked radiant in all the posts. Katrina also posted a cheerful video of herself by the beach thanking her 20 million Instafam.

Katrina Kaif, recently completed filming Bharat, which reunites her with her Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Ek Tha Tiger and co-star Salman Khan and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan director Ali Abbas Zafar. The trio have worked together in 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina Kaif wasn't the first choice for the female lead of Bharat. She stepped in to Priyanka Chopra's shoes after the latter quit the project.

Bharat is a period film featuring Salman Khan in the title role. The film follows the protagonist through different phases of his life and in one, Katrina plays an integral role. Bharat also stars Tabu and Disha Patani. Bharat is based on Korean war drama An Ode To My Father, the rights of which were acquired by Atul Agnihotri.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

