Katrina Kaif, 'Why So Beautiful?': The Internet Is Smitten By Her Pic From Bharat Set

Katrina Kaif on the sets of Bharat. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights "Khubsoorat," commented a fan Katrina's post has over 3 lakh likes on Instagram as of now Katrina can be seen sporting permed hair in the picture

Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram post proves why we just can't seem to get enough of the gorgeous actress. Just when we thought her pictures from the sets of Bharat couldn't get any better, the actress shared another stunning picture of herself on Tuesday. In the photograph, Katrina can be seen dressed in a pink saree and sports permed hair, which is her look for the film. The 35-year-old actress looks pretty as she sits back and smiles in the picture. Katrina captioned the picture: "On set for Bharat." Just like us, Katrina's fans too loved the picture and the 3 lakh likes on Instagram prove that. The comments section was replete with comments like "Khubsoorat" and "I can't take my eyes off this picture." Another fan commented: "Why so beautiful?"

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Doesn't she look simply stunning in the picture?

Katrina Kaif frequently shares pictures from the sets of Bharat on her Instagram profile and we simply love it. Last month, Katrina posted a picture with her film's choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and wrote: "Another one together. Thank you master Vaibhavi Merchant. Such respect for your craft and your constant desire to create the best in your words."

ICYMI, take a look at the post here:

Here are some more pictures from Katrina Kaif's Bharat diaries:

Every time Katrina shares a picture from the sets of the film, the Internet goes into a state of frenzy.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharatfeatures Salman Khan in the lead role. The film also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and comedian Sunil Grover. The film is reportedly based on the Korean war drama An Ode To My Father.

Bharat is slated the release on Eid this year.