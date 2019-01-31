These Pics Of Katrina Kaif From Bharat Sets Are Making The Wait For Film So Difficult

Katrina Kaif shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Hey, Katrina Kaif, these pictures of yours from the sets of Bharat are making the wait for the film so, so difficult. On Thursday, the actress treated us to a picture of herself with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. It seems that Vaibhavi has been appointed the choreographer for the film. "Another one together. Thank you, masterji, Vaibhavi Merchant. Such respect for your craft and your constant desire to create the best in your work," Katrina captioned her post. In the picture, Katrina sports a curly hair, which is her look for the film and smiles for the perfect shot with Vaibhavi. The picture has over 5 lakh likes, including that of celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sania Mirza and others.

Take a look.

Earlier this week, Katrina shared a beautiful black and white picture of herself and wrote Bharat in Hindi on the post.

And, here's how lunch break on the sets of Bharat looks like.

Weeks ago, Katrina revealed what she does after the pack up. Have you seen her playing cricket? There you go! "Pack up ke baad Bharat sets as the World Cup nears Anushka Sharma perhaps you could put in a small word for me with the captain of the team. Some room for improvement in my swing, but overall not a bad all-rounder," she captioned the video. (Here, captain means Virat Kohli, whom Anushka is married to).

Bharat, headlined by Salman Khan, is based on Korean war drama An Ode To My Father. the teaser hit the Internet ahead of Republic Day.

Bharat is expected to release on Eid.