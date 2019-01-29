Another Day, Another Pic Of Katrina Kaif From The Sets Of Bharat. Seen Yet?

Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for the film in Mumbai (Image courtesy katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif delighted her Instafam with yet another photo of herself from the sets of Bharat. In the monochrome picture shared by the actress, she can be seen sporting curly hair with a bindi on her forehead. The 35-year-old actress, who continually shares photos and videos from the sets of the film posted the new picture on her Instagram stories. She accompanied it with hastag "#Bharat". Bharat also starring Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Tabu and Disha Patani is set in the circus during the Sixties. While we know Salman is playing the role of a stunt artiste and sporting several looks in the film, nothing much has been revealed about Katrina's character yet.

Earlier in the day, Bharat co-producer Atul Agnihotri had shared glimpses from the sets of the film on his Instagram timeline. Sharing a behind the scenes photo from the sets of the film, Atul Agnihotri wrote: "Bharat Day 85."

It's not all work and no play for the actress on the sets of Bharat, who had earlier shared a picture of herself playing cricket on the sets after pack up. "Pack up ke baad Bharat sets as the World Cup nears Anushka Sharma perhaps you could put in a small word for me with the captain of the team. Some room for improvement in my swing, but overall not a bad all-rounder," she captioned the video.

She had also shared a picture from the sets of Bharat featuring herself with co-actor Sunil Grover and others having lunch together. "Lunch break," she wrote.

Bharat is based on Korean war drama An Ode To My Father and is set to hit the screens in Eid this year.