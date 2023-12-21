Kasamh Se Co-Stars Prachi Desai And Ram Kapoor's Reunion Pic Is Viral, Naturally

Ram Kapoor with Prachi Desai. (courtesy: prachidesai)

Kasamh Se co-stars Prachi Desai and Ram Kapoor had a reunion and the pictures from it went viral, obviously. Posting a picture with Ram Kapoor, Prachi wrote, "And that kids, is how I met Mr Walia. 2000's kids IYKYK." In the comments section, Pooja Gor wrote, "Baani forever." Ektaa Kapoor, who produced the show, commented, "Omgeeeeeeeeeeeeee." Another comment read, "Omg. Who can forget that." Another one read, "Ms Bani with Mr Walia." Nivedita Basu commented, "Oh my my my Mr Walia and Baani, can't ever forget our good old #kasamhse days." A fan wrote, "Ektaa Kapoor, why don't you make Kasamh Se 2 with same cast on OTT platform?" Another fan added, "And that kids, is how we fell in love with the simplicity and beauty of Baani."

Sharing the picture on social media, Ram Kapoor wrote in his caption, "Look who I ran into at boojee cafe this evening... Prachi Desai still looking like the little baby girl I knew 18 years ago... Hope you never grow up my darling."

Check out the picture here:

Prachi Desai, who became a household name after featuring in Ekta Kapoor's Kasamh Se, has been a part of films like Rock On!! (which marked her Bollywood debut), Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Life Partner, Azhar, I, Me Aur Main, Policegiri and Rock On 2, to name a few.

Ram Kapoor is best known for his roles in shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane and Kasamh Se. Apart from small screen, Ram Kapoor has also featured in films such as Udaan, Student Of The Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, Karthik Calling Karthik, Thappad, Neeyat, Love Yatri, The Big Bull, Baar Baar Dekho and Mere Dad Ki Maruti, to name a few. He was also seen in the web-series Abhay and A Suitable Boy.