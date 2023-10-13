Dear Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Kapoor Wants You To Save Him From Wife Gautami

Gautami Kapoor pictured dancing. (courtesy: iamramkapoor)

Hey Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ram Kapoor needs your help. We are not saying this. He has announced it on Instagram. Courtesy: Jawan effect. As per Ram Kapoor, his wife, actress Gautami Kapoor, recently watched the blockbuster film and she “thinks that she has become Jawan.” In the video, shared on Instagram, Gautami Kapoor is seen grooving to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya like a total pro. Sharing the video, Ram Kapoor said, “After watching Jawan she thinks she has become Jawan!!! Shah Rukh Khan bhai mujhe meri Biwi se bachao.” Relying on the post, Gautami Kapoor said, “Ramaya he vasta vasta vaiya ho!!!!! Jawan it is … sorry I am.”

Gautami Kapoor has also shared a video from her movie night on Instagram Stories. Along with the clip, she wrote, “And finally we do it!!! Priya… Jawan it is.”

On the work front, Ram Kapoor was last seen in Anu Menon's Neeyat featuring Vidya Balan in the lead. Apart from Ram Kapoor and Vidya Balan, the crime thriller film also stars Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami and Prajakta Koli among others. The film released on July 7. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee said, “To be fair, Neeyat gallops along at a fair clip and allows the audience very little time for speculation. While the broad details about the characters who might have a reason to see the castle owner dead are laid out quickly and without much song and dance, the intricacies of the plot and the web of lies that are woven around the death of the tycoon aren't either revealed until the very end or presented as red herrings.”

Meanwhile, Jawan, on day 36, minted Rs 0.80 crore at the domestic box office in all languages. After this Jawan's total business stands at ₹ 627.42 crore, as per Sacnilk. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the film also features Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role, while SRK's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone was seen in a special appearance.