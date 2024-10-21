Karwa Chauth 2024: Priyanka Chopra Redefines Festive Fashion In A Tracksuit. Bonus - Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently shared glimpses from her Karwa Chauth with her husband and singer Nick Jonas in London. The first photo captures Priyanka sipping water while Nick holds a glass for her. They also connected with the actress' mother, Madhu Chopra, over a video call while holding their pooja thaalis. Another picture shows Priyanka sitting on a couch and smiling while reading a note with Nick's name on it. She also gave a glimpse of her minimal mehendi design, which featured Nick's birthday and the number 3, alongside a heart motif on her palm. In the last picture, both Priyanka and Nick are seen smiling their hearts out. Priyanka's post was accompanied by the romantic song Chand Chupa Badal Mein from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Dressed in a maroon tracksuit paired with a red dupatta, Priyanka completed her festive look with traditional earrings, bangles and sindoor. In her post, she wished, "Happy Karwa Chauth," and humorously noted, "And yes, I'm filmy." She geotagged the location as London, United Kingdom.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel Season 2 and she will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she is set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, where she plays a former female pirate protecting her family from her past in the 19th-century Caribbean.