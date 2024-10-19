Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai Trip Was A "Full Calendar" Of Work, Family, Food And Fun

Priyanka Chopra's recent visit to her hometown Mumbai was a short yet memorable one. After wrapping up her work commitments the global icon has bid adieu to Mumbai today. Reminiscing about her time in India, Priyanka has now dropped a carousel of pictures and videos on Instagram, documenting her days spent here. The first picture captures the actress sharing the same frame with her makeup artist Mickey Contractor and hairstylist Priyanka Borkar. Dressed in a bathrobe, she lies on a sofa with the trio smiling for the camera. Priyanka also shared a glimpse of her get-ready session, followed by a video showcasing her attendance at the India launch of makeup brand Max Factor. She looked pretty in a multi-coloured mini dress. A monochrome snap comprising cityscape views of the Gateway of Mumbai also made it to the album.

In a separate photo, Priyanka Chopra was seen posing with the cast of her Marathi production Paani during a special screening. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was present at the event as well. A family click featuring Priyanka, her mother Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth appeared on the next slide. PeeCee made quite the fashion impression in a glittery gown. In the next couple of pictures, Priyanka offered fans a sneak peek into a table filled with a range of scrumptious dishes. Along with the post, her side note read, “Full calendar, sure… but it's also the little things.”

Priyanka Chopra-produced Paani hit the screens on October 18. The movie marked Addinath M Kothare's directorial debut. He also plays a key role in the film. In August, Priyanka Chopra unveiled Paani's release date by uploading a video on Instagram. She wrote, “This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film ‘Paani' is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres! Rajshri Entertainment & Purple Pebble Pictures Presents PAANI In association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd.”

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Ilya Naishuller-directed film Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She has also been roped in for Frank E Flowers' The Bluff.