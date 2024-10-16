Priyanka Chopra Greets The Paparazzi With A <i>Namaste</i>. See Airport Pics

Priyanka Chopra landed in India on October 16. The star's pictures and videos from the Mumbai airport are making waves online. The actress set major airport fashion goals with her all-white ensemble, featuring a cropped sweatshirt, flared joggers, sneakers and a baseball cap. She completed the look with sunglasses and left her hair open. Oh, and her crystal-embellished belly ring clearly stole the spotlight. Priyanka graciously posed for the paparazzi and greeted everyone with folded hands. Take a look at her pictures below:

Priyanka Chopra often treats her fans to glimpses of her daily life. A few days ago, she shared an adorable picture of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, enjoying a playdate with her friends. In the snap, Malti is seen having fun with two friends – one playing with a toy keyboard next to her, while the other is busy taking a toy out of a box. Priyanka simply captioned the photo "Play date" with a heart-eyed emoji. Full story here.

Before that, Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, attended a friend's wedding in style. Nick shared a series of pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram. Priyanka looked stunning in a black dress, while Nick opted for a pink tuxedo. Needless to say, the duo set major couple goals, just as they always do.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's Marathi production Paani is set to hit the big screens on October 18. The film marks the directorial debut of Addinath M. Kothare, who will also be acting in the project. In August, Priyanka announced the release date on Instagram by sharing a video that featured the film's title and other details. “This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film ‘Paani' is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres! Rajshri Entertainment & Purple Pebble Pictures Presents PAANI In association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd,” read the side note.

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Ilya Naishuller's Heads of State and Frank E. Flowers' The Bluff.