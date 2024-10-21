Inside Star-Studded Karwa Chauth Bash, Hosted By Sunita Kapoor

In a separate photo, Mira Rajput can be seen sharing the frame with actress Seema Pahwa, her daughter Manukriti Pahwa, Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah and veteran star Supriya Pathak.

Mira Rajput shared a lovey-dovey post with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor in one of her Instagram Stories. She was seen clicking a selfie with Shahid posing behind her. Along with the post, Mira wrote, “My sun and moon.”

Shilpa Shetty also posted a video on Instagram presenting the in-house celebrations at Sunita Kapoor's residence. The Bollywood wives were seen performing a ritual. They passed puja thalis to one another. Rima Jain, Sunita Kapoor, Mira Rajput and actress Akansha Malhotra Aggarwal were present too. Shilpa captioned the clip, “Happy Karvachauth Ladies. Thank you Sunita Kapoor for always organising this so impeccably. Love you.”

Shilpa Shetty uploaded a video on Instagram where she looked at her husband, businessman Raj Kundra with a sieve, a Karva Chauth ritual. Raj was dressed in a traditional white suit. Shilpa ditched writing any caption and simply added a moon and black heart emoji.

Raveena Tandon posted a carousel of pictures on social media featuring the exquisite celebrations. She also posed with some of the Bollywood wives. Click here to check out the album.