Kartik Aaryan's Big Reveal: "I Have Never Drank Alcohol In My Life"

Kartik Aaryan, basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has recently revealed he has never touched alcohol in his life. "I don't drink; I have never drank in my life. I don't have such interests, fortunately," he shared a chat with Mashable India. Kartik Aaryan has reprised his role for the third installment of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, is having a dream run at the box office.

During the promotions of Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan shared about his obsession with cars in an exclusive chat with NDTV's Abira Dhar. Kartik admitted in the interview that he has got a "thing" for buying luxury cars. However, he also acknowledged the fact that buying cars is a "not a great investment". When asked about if his parents are involved in maintaining his finance, Kartik told NDTV, "My parents are very much involved in maintaining my finance. They are scared if one film doesn't work, what will happen? Everything is temporary in this industry."

After minting rupees 18 crore on its first Monday of release, Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 managed to earn rupees 13 crore on Tuesday. The gross earnings of the film now stand at rupees 137 crore, per Sacnilk. The film had 16.66 bookings in the morning shows, 30.97% afternoon shows, 36.38% occupancy in the evening shows and 41.89% in the night shows, per Sacnilk.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "It is evident that Kartik Aaryan has got the hang of the weird and disorienting house of mirrors that is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. His star turn is a repeat act that promises a box-office outcome that could be on par with what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 yielded."