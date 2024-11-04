<i>Singham Again</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Rohit Shetty's Film Gives A Tough Competition To Kartik Aaryan's <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i>

Singham Again has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. On day 3, the action-packed film earned ₹35 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. On its first Sunday, the movie had an overall 52.55% Hindi occupancy. So far, the Rohit Shetty directorial has collected a total of ₹121 crore in the domestic market. Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham franchise, with the first and second parts released in 2011 and 2014, respectively. The Singham series is part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which also includes Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Indian Police Force.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the day 2 box office collection of Singham Again. He wrote, “#SinghamAgain remains unstoppable on Day 2 [Saturday], with #Maharashtra and #Gujarat emerging as the top-performing states. National chains saw strong footfalls after 3 pm, while mass circuits continued to deliver massive numbers, driving #SinghamAgain beyond the ₹ 40 cr mark for the second day in a row.”

Taran Adarsh added, “#SinghamAgain is set to cross the ₹ 100 cr mark today [Sunday; Day 3], with mass centres adding power and strength to its revenue... The focus now shifts to the trends from Monday to Thursday. #SinghamAgain [Week 1] Fri 43.70 cr, Sat 44.50 cr. Total: ₹ 88.20 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

A star-studded project, Singham Again features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in key roles. Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and Dayanand Shetty are also part of the project. The film has been collectively produced by Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films and Cinergy. Singham Again locked horns with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office. The Anees Bazmee directorial features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles.