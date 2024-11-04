<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is retaining its consistency at the box office. Within three day of its release, the film crossed the rupees 100 crore mark. According to Sacnilk, the film minted rupees 33.5 crore on Sunday, fetching the total at rupees 106 crore at the domestic market. Sharing a break-up details of the seat occupancy, Sacnilk reported the film had a 39.80% occupancy in the morning shows. The trend followed with 73.62% audience in the afternoon shows and 83.69% bookings in the evening shows.

For the second day performance of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his X post, "BhoolBhulaiyaa3 puts on a solid show of strength on Day 2 [Saturday]... From metros to non-metros, and from multiplexes to single screens, #BB3 continues its dream run." He added, "With the film set to cross the ₹ cr mark today [Sunday; Day 3], there's a strong chance that #BB3 might surpass the *lifetime biz* of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 within *Week 1* itself." Of course, much will depend on its journey starting Monday; however, considering the costs on one hand and the theatrical revenue on the other, #BB3 is already a success story. Take a look at the post here:

With the film set to cross the ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Sunday; Day 3], there's a strong chance that #BB3 might… pic.twitter.com/lhDpUxxIWA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2024

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "It is evident that Kartik Aaryan has got the hang of the weird and disorienting house of mirrors that is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. His star turn is a repeat act that promises a box-office outcome that could be on par with what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 yielded."