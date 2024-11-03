<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Kartik Aaryan's Film Shows "Excellent Hold", Mints Rupees 72 Crore

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had a stellar opening this Diwali. On day 2, the film minted rupess 36.50 Cr (early estimates), as per Sacnilk. After two days, the film's gross earnings stand at Rs 72 crore in the domestic market. As per Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had an overall 75.06% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Sharing the details of the occupancy, Sacnilk reported the film had 45.63% in the morning shows. The numbers were exponentially high as the film registered 86.92% occupancy in the evening shows and 87.17% in the night shows. Kartik Aaryan has reprised his role as Rooh Baba in the third installment of the film while Vidya Balan made a stellar comback into the franchise after 17 years.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film and wrote in a post on X about its first day performance. He wrote, "BRAND 'BB3' EMERGES TRIUMPHANT... #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is EXTRAORDINARY, proves *all* calculations and estimations wrong by a wide margin." He added to his post, "While the national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis - ₹ 15.91 cr] have shown fantastic results, the performance of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in mass-market areas - particularly single screens - is remarkable... Holding its own against a mighty competitor [#SinghamAgain] in mass centres is an impressive achievement in itself." Take a look:

BRAND 'BB3' EMERGES TRIUMPHANT... #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is EXTRAORDINARY, proves *all* calculations and estimations wrong by a wide margin.



Catapults #KartikAaryan into the big league, he delivers his BIGGEST *Day 1* by surpassing his previous biggest opener [#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 - ₹… pic.twitter.com/TmVNzlNyPB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2024

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "It is evident that Kartik Aaryan has got the hang of the weird and disorienting house of mirrors that is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. His star turn is a repeat act that promises a box-office outcome that could be on par with what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 yielded."