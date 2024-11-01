On <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Release Day, Kartik Aaryan Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple

On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 release day, Kartik Aaryan offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. The actor shared an image on his Instagram and he wrote, "Thank you Bappa for My biggest Friday." In the picture, Kartik can be seen offering prayers with folded hands. Bhumi Pednekar wished him good luck on his big day and she wrote in the comments section, "All the best". Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is released today in theatres. Kartik Aaryan was roped in the second installment of the film. Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan earlier opened up about this highly anticipated box-office clash. He said, "It's not a versus between the two films; they are part of significant franchises, and I have great admiration for everyone involved. Ye jo versus chalu hua hai, ye bahut galat hai (This versus debate that has started, it's wrong.)"

"Films are not frequently releasing, and we read about this daily. Now, during Diwali, we have two films coming out that audiences have eagerly awaited for a long time. I appreciate their film, and I will be watching it too. I hope you all support our film as well. Both films have a strong chance of succeeding, I don't see it as a competition," Kartik Aaryan added.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has shared screen space with Triptii Dimri, the OG Manjulika Vidya Balan, and her partner-in-crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this is the third installment of Bollywood's favourite horror-comedy franchise. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is released today on November 1, 2024 in theatres.