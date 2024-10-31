<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Song <i>Hukkush Phukkush</i>: Kartik Aaryan And <i>Bachcha</i> Party's Fun Riot

Ahead of the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a new song titled Hukkush Phukkush is being unveiled on Thursday. The song features Kartik Aaryan and 1000 kids, encapsulating the spirit of horror comedy. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics are by Som. The authenticity of the bengali lyrics has been given a touch by Pratik Kundu and Sudeshna Das. Sonu Nigam infused life into the song. Kartik Aaryan's film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali, November 1. Sharing the song, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Rooh Baba aur Bachchon ka gaana toh banta hai #HukkushPhukkush. Out Now. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 RELEASING TOMORROW." Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about this highly anticipated box-office clash. He said, "It's not a versus between the two films; they are part of significant franchises, and I have great admiration for everyone involved. Ye jo versus chalu hua hai, ye bahut galat hai (This versus debate that has started, it's wrong.)"

"Films are not frequently releasing, and we read about this daily. Now, during Diwali, we have two films coming out that audiences have eagerly awaited for a long time. I appreciate their film, and I will be watching it too. I hope you all support our film as well. Both films have a strong chance of succeeding, I don't see it as a competition," Kartik Aaryan added.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika Vidya Balan, and her partner-in-crime, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this is the third instalment of Bollywood's favourite horror-comedy franchise. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release this Diwali on November 1, 2024 in theatres.