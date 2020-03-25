Kartik Aaryan Will Keep Posting These Videos Until You Learn To Stay Home

A still from the video shared by Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan has yet again found a new way to create awareness about the novel coronavirus. Last week, the actor found a top spot on the trends list with his Pyaar Ka Punchnama style monologue video, urging people to stay indoors. After the country's 21-day lockdown was announced, starting from Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan shared a video, in which he can be seen rapping with some background music. In this quirky video, the actor shared some dos and don'ts to be followed during this time of coronavirus pandemic. He started the video with "Party mat karo na. Travel mat karo na. Logon ko mat milo na. (Don't party. Don't travel. Don't meet people)." The Luka Chuppi actor captioned his new video, "Jab tak ghar nahi baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! (I will keep reminding until you sit at home)." Kartik Aaryan accompanied his video with the hashtags "Corona stop karo na" and "Corona rap karo na." Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan shot to fame after his monologue in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama with which he made his acting debut. He recorded another video in the same style at home and shared it on Instagram. Here's the video we're talking about:

On Wednesday, the actor trended a great deal on the Internet after he shared a meme on the 21-day lockdown, in which he photoshopped himself into Akshay Kumar's face in a still from his hit film Phir Hera Pheri.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, in which he shared screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will also features Tabu and Kiara Advani.