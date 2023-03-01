Kartik Aaryan To Return As Rooh Baba In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Film To Release On Diwali 2024

A still from the video. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is all set to return as Rooh Baba with the third instalment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Yes, the actor on Wednesday announced on his Instagram handle with a video. The short clip opens with Kartik sitting on a rocking chair in a dark room dressed as his character Rooh Baba. He can be heard saying, "Kya laga, kahani khatam ho gayi? Darwaaze to band hote hai taaki ek baar fir se khul sake. Main aatmao se sirf baat nahi karta, aatmaaein mere andar aa bhi jaati hai (What do you think, the story is over? The door is closed so that it can open once again. I don't just talk to the soul, the soul also comes inside me.)"

In the post, Kartik Aaryan also revealed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would release next year on the occasion of Diwali. He wrote, "Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 announcement teaser below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and star Kartik Aaryan. The makers in a press note said, "After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of 'haveli' will now open again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise," as per a report in PTI. The third instalment would be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opened to great reviews and was well received by the audience. The movie turned out to be one of the big hits at the box office last year. The movie also featured Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles.