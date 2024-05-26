Just Kartik Aaryan Dancing To Chandu Champion's Song On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Sets

Image instagrammed by Kartik. (courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's recent Instagram post is killing two birds with one stone. On Sunday, the star shared a promotional video for Chandu Champion but with a Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 twist. Confused? The clip features Kartik dancing to Chandu Champion's song Satyanaas with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Rajpal Yadav. The duo, dressed as their characters, flawlessly performs the hook steps. Their million-dollar smiles are definitely worth noticing. In his caption, Kartik mentioned their Bhool Bhulaiyaa characters and wrote, “Rooh Baba aur Chhota Pandit ne bhi kar diya #Satyanaas !!” Too good Kartik, too good. Check out the video below:

It seems like Kartik Aaryan is leaving no stone unturned to promote Chandu Champion. A few days ago, the actor appeared as a guest on the dance reality show Dance Deewane. During his visit, he danced to the track Satyanaas with the show's judge, veteran actress Madhuri Dixit. Kartik also shared a video of their dance performance on Instagram. “Got my leading lady for #Satyanaas Dancing with you was like a dream, Legendary Madhuri Dixit,” he wrote in the caption.

Released on Friday, Satyanaas perfectly captures Kartik Aaryan's character Chandu and his friends' journey. The song begins with Chandu looking back at his first love, unravelling a story of romance and the bittersweet feeling of separation. As the beat picks up, Chandu and his friends burst into energetic dance moves and celebrate the strange twists and turns of life.

The track reaches its peak with Chandu and his friends dancing on top of the train as it crosses a bridge. Sung by Arijit Singh, Nakash Aziz, and Dev Negi, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this track is already being called an instant blockbuster.

In case you have not already watched, below is the video of Satyanaas:

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion will hit the big screens on June 14.