How Kartik Aaryan Became Chandu Champion: 'No Use Of Steroids, Body Fat 7 Percent'

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who plays the role of an athlete in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, got a big shout out from the film's director. Kabir Khan mentioned in an Instagram post that Kartik Aaryan's body fat was 39% when he approached him for the role. Kabir Khan wrote about Kartik Aaryan's drastic physical transformation and he added, "The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said 'I will do it Sir'. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent! I'm proud of you Kartik Aaryan."

Re-sharing Kabir Khan's post, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "My biggest reward. Thank you Kabir Khan Sir for being the biggest motivator and being by my side on every step of this transformational journey."

On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan shared his poster from the film and he wrote, "Champion Aa Raha Hai (Champion is on his way). Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career. Chandu Champion."

The sports drama Chandu Champion has been directed by Kabir Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14.