Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan Did Not Consume Sugar For 2 Years. He Really Earned His Reward On Dance Deewane

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: colorstv)

Kartik Aaryan fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. The actor recently appeared as a guest on the grand finale of the dance reality show Dance Deewane. Ahead of the finale, the makers dropped a video in which Kartik can be seen enjoying sweets after close to two years. Yes, you read that right. It all started when the show's judge, actor Suniel Shetty said, “Mai ek cheez batana chahunga ki Sajid bhai (producer Sajid Nadiadwala) is very very close to me. Aur ek baat vo definitely keh ta hai, Kartik ke baare me hamesha ki jitni dedication, jitni sincerity ke saath Kartik ne yeh film ki hai. It is unbelievable. Har cheez vo jhel chuka hai. Chalo body transformation to hoti hai, log karte hai. Lekin jo dedication ke saath kiya hai. Aapne, I think, pichle dedh saal se meetha bhi nahi khaya hai. [Sajid bhai is extremely dear to me, and one thing he always emphasises is the incredible dedication and sincerity that Kartik has put into this film. It's unbelievable. He has tackled everything head-on. Body transformations are common, people do them. But the level of dedication he has shown... I don't think he's even had dessert in the past year and a half.]”

After hearing this, Kartik Aaryan replied, “Ji sir, 2 saal se kaafi mehnat is film me gai hai. Infact, dedh saal, paune 2 saal se sugar to aisa maan liya tha jaise zehar hai aur nahi kha rahe the hum sab. [Absolutely, sir. There has been a lot of hard work put into this film for the past two years. In fact, for about two years, treated sugar as if it was poison and stayed away from it.]”

Then the judges insisted that Kartik Aaryan will have to eat something sweet on the show. Suniel Shetty's co-judge in the show, Madhuri Dixit stepped on the stage and made Kartik Aaryan eat rasmalai. After indulging in the dessert, the actor's expression clearly showed his satisfaction. The caption read, “Dance Deewane finale mein khola Kartik Aaryan ne apna no sugar ka fast. [In Dance Deewane's finale, Kartik Aaryan broke his no-sugar fast.”

Watch the full video below:

In another video, Madhuri Dixit and Kartik Aaryan were seen recreating Madhuri's iconic “aur paas” scene from Dil To Pagal Hai, which also featuted Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The duo put a fun twist on the dialogue. Madhuri and Kartik also danced to the beats of the song Dholna from the same film.

The side note read, “Grand finale ki shaam, Kartik Aaryan apne andaaz mein lagaayenge celebration mein chaar chand. [On the evening of the grand finale, Kartik Aaryan will add an extra sparkle to the celebration in his unique style.]

About a week ago, Chandu Champion's director Kabir Khan shared a note on Instagram highlighting Kartik Aaryan's physical transformation for the film. He wrote, “The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said ‘ I will do it Sir'. A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!! I'm proud of you Kartik Aaryan.”

Chandu Champion will be hitting cinemas on June 14. The movie has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.