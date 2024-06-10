Kartik Aaryan On Being Labelled As An 'Outsider': 'I Believe That Any Friday Can Be A Last Friday Also'

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Chandu Champion, opened up about his journey in the film industry, embracing the tag of an outsider and attributing his success to sheer hard work. Reflecting on the persistent outsider label, Kartik told Hindustan Times, “It is what it is.” “When I started my journey in Bollywood, I didn't know anyone here. And the way it is going on to date, things are the same. Everything's the same for me. Some Fridays are successful and some are not. But the fact remains that I have never been an insider,” Kartik added.

He added, “It is a mindset which is going to stay with me. Till date, I believe that any Friday can be a last Friday also. This is the echo that keeps on going in my mind. Ke kahin mera pack up na ho jaaye (I hope it's not a pack up for my career)”.

He also admitted that he is aware of the lack of backup for him and therefore, he is focused on working hard on each project he undertakes. “Maybe, somewhere down the line, I (know that I) don't have any other backup. I don't have anywhere else to go, and I might not get a second or a third chance. This is the fear that is constant in my head,” he said.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Chandu Champion. Recently, director Kabir Khan opened up about what went into Kartik Aaryan's massive transformation. In an interaction with India Today, he shared, “It was not an easy transformation. It was not an easy journey to undertake. I had to put in a huge team of physical trainers, physiotherapists, dietitians, boxing coaches, swimming coaches, and wrestling coaches. It was a massive team. And literally, for 1.5 years, Kartik has lived the life of an athlete. He would wake up early in the morning, go to the gym, have his food, and then go for a boxing session. Then come back and sleep. We even had to monitor his sleep."

Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.The film will be released in theatres on June 14.