Just Kartik Aaryan And Tabu Chilling On The Sets Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. That's It, That's The Post

Kartik Aaryan with Tabu on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan and his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 squad are having a gala time. And, why not? The film, which released on May 20, has received a great response from fans and critics alike. So, it's only obvious that lead actor Kartik Aaryan cannot get over the hangover of the shooting days yet. The actor has shared a behind-the-scene photo from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It features Kartik and Tabu sitting on a sofa. The caption read, “Besties Rooh Baba And Manju feeling on Top of the World.” Manjulika aka Tabu was among the first to drop a comment under the pic. She wrote, “Darna mana hai.” Kiara Advani, who played Reet in the film, said, “Reet ke taraf se aap dono koJugJugg Jeeyo.”

Fans have also loved the “bond of Rooh baba and Manju”. Here is the picture we are talking about:

After Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster success Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of the T-series, the actor found himself at the centre of everyone's attention. Bhushan Kumar has presented him with a surprising gift. Kartik received India's first McLaren GT, a luxury sports car, as a gift after the success of his film. How did the actor react? Well, Kartik cited the instance when he was seen eating Chinese food off the bonnet of his car and wrote, “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi (I have received a new table to enjoy Chinese dishes).” Take a look at the photos of the actor with his gift. Ranveer Singh commented, "Uff yaar beauty", to which, Kartik replied, "Gaadi ya mein (me or the car)?”

Recently, Kartik Aaryan caught the attention of Bollywood fans when he was seen chatting with Karan Johar. The duo was seen having a hearty chat during an award show and the clip went viral. Things were tense between the two ever since the actor was dropped from Dharma Production's Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada.