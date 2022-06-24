Pics: Kartik Aaryan Gets India's First McLaren GT As A Gift. 'Private Jet Next,' He Jokes

Kartik Aaryan posing with his new McLaren GT. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan was gifted India's first McLaren GT, a luxury sports car. The actor shared pictures of his swanky ride and also posed with T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar. Standing in front of his orange ride in the pictures, Kartik Aaryan looks happy. In the caption, he spoke about the success of hardwork and joked about Bhushan Kumar buying him a private jet next. He wrote, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha India's 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir (A new table has been gifted for my Chinese food. The fruit of hardwork is sweet but I never thought it would be India's 1st McLaren GT. Next gift private jet, sir)" and added the hashtag "gratitude".

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saw Kartik Aaryan play the role of a fraud psychic. It also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The film has become a hit minting over Rs 184.32 crore in five weeks, according to film critic Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Kartik shared the post on Instagram and wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on Fire in Theatres ...5th SATURDAY Aapke Nazdeeki Theatre Mein."

The film is a standalone sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar horror comedy, which also featured Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles. The second film was directed by Anees Bazmee.

Meanwhile, Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon.