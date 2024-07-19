Kartik Aaryan Flies Economy Again. Fan Shares Viral In-Flight Video

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the video. (courtesy: kajal._.mohanty)

Kartik Aaryan started trending a great deal after a video of him flying economy (again) surfaced on the Internet this week. In the now viral video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen clicking selfies with his fan. Sharing her in-flight fan moment, the Instagram user wrote, "Mein to bhul gayi duniya ka pata tujhe jabse hai dekha (forgot about the world the moment I saw you)." In the clip, Kartik Aaryan is seen clicking selfies with the fan, signing an autograph. He even received some chocolates as a gift from the fan. The fan documented it all.

Check out the video here:

Kartik Aaryan shared a special post last night, in which he wrote, "It's been a month since Chandu Champion released in cinemas and the love and appreciation keeps pouring in. Will always be grateful to Sajid Sir and Kabir Sir." The post was originally shared by celeb fitness coach Tridev Pandey, who wrote, "What a journey it has been! Kartik Aaryan's 1.5 years of consistent hard workout and determination to do justice to his character has paid off. This picture shows the result of all his training and effort. It proves that anything is possible if you work hard and train well."

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also featured in Netflix's Dhamaka. His line-up of films also includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.

The actor recently starred in Kabir Khan's critically acclaimed sports drama Chandu Champion. He will also star in an untitled project with Karan Johar. The project was announced on Kartik Aaryan's birthday last year.