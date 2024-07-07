Just Kartik Aaryan Feasting On Chaat In The Streets Of Orchha

Image was shared on Instagram.(Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release — Chandu Champion. After undergoing rigorous training and maintaining a strict diet for his character in the movie, the actor has hit the streets to satiate his cravings. Need proof? Head straight to his Instagram timeline. On Saturday, the actor posted a series of pictures from Orchha. Like a true desi food lover, he bought chaat from a street vendor. In the first frame, Kartik posted a selfie with the chaat served in a leaf bowl. The next two slides show Kartik enjoying the chaat while standing amidst a crowd of fans. The last image captures Kartik holding the empty leaf bowl with a cow standing right in front of him. Looks like the actor was about the feed mammal. Such a true way to promote zero wastage.

“Just Chaat-ing,” Kartik Aaryan wrote in the caption. In the comments section, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Last pic,” and dropped a thumbs-up emoji. Sonam Bajwa said, “Last picture is me,” and shared laughing faces with teary eyes emojis. Navneet Kaur Dhillon commented, “Last photo. perfect timing.” Ruhaanika Dhawann chimed in saying, “The last slide,” and posted a heart emoticon. Many others followed suit.

It is not the first time that Kartik Aaryan has indulged in a cheat meal after filming Chandu Champion. Before the film's release, Kartik made a guest appearance on the dance reality show Dance Deewane.

During his visit, the actor revealed, "2 saal se kaafi mehnat is film mein gai hai. Infact, dedh saal, paune 2 saal se sugar to aisa maan liya tha jaise zehar hai aur nahi kha rahe the hum sab. [There has been a lot of hard work put into this film for the past two years. In fact, for about two years, we treated sugar as if it was poison and stayed away from it.]” Following this revelation, the judges, including Suniel Shetty and Madhuri Dixit, insisted that Kartik Aaryan should have something sweet. Madhuri Dixit then stepped on stage and made Kartik eat rasmalai. After enjoying the dessert, Kartik was visibly happy.

Sharing the video of this sweet moment on Instagram, the makers of Dance Deewane wrote, “Dance Deewane finale mein khola Kartik Aaryan ne apna no sugar ka fast. [In Dance Deewane's finale, Kartik Aaryan broke his no-sugar fast.”

In Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan played the role of Murlikant Petkar, India's first-ever Paralympics gold medallist. Up next, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan.