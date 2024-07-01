Kartik Aaryan Had A Blast At Satyaprem Ki Katha Director's Wedding - See Pics

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram post radiates pure joy. The actor has shared a series of pictures from the wedding festivities of Sameer Vidwans and Juilee Sonalkar — the director and assistant director of Kartik's film Satyaprem Ki Katha. In the first frame, Kartik is seen posing with the happy couple. Next, we see him taking a group selfie with the bride, groom, and other guests. There is also a picture of Sameer and Juilee during the wedding ceremony. Another shot shows Kartik sitting at a dining table with his Satyaprem Ki Katha co-star Gajraj Rao.

In his caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “A love story which we literally saw blooming in front of us on the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha... so happy to be part of your beautiful journey. Congratulations Sameer Vidwans sir and Juilee Sonalkar.” Reacting to Kartik's post, Sameer Vidwans wrote, “Thank you sooooo much,” and dropped a bunch of red hearts. Juilee Sonalkar said, “Thank you sooooo much for this warmth and love!” and posted red heart emojis.

Sameer Vidwans and Juilee Sonalkar got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on June 29, the same day when Satyaprem Ki Katha completed one year. Additionally, the Indian cricket team made the nation proud by winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on that day. Highlighting the significance of the day, Juilee shared a series of photos on Instagram. Calling it an epic day, the newlywed wrote in the caption, “29th June was EPIC! 4 major events in a day! - Got married - Celebrated 1 year to the release of our dearest ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha' - Celebrated Baba's Birthday - India won the World Cup I mean what even!”

Here are some more wedding pictures shared by the couple on Instagram:

In terms of work, Sameer Vidwans' next venture is the Marathi film, Mahatma. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is currently running in cinemas.