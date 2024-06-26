Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 12: Kartik Aaryan's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion. (courtesy: YouTube)

Chandu Champion witnessed a slight growth on its second Tuesday. On Day 12, the film minted ₹2 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk. With this, the sports drama has successfully entered the ₹50 crore club. So far, the film has minted a total of ₹53 crore at the ticket window, added the report. As per Sacnilk, “Chandu Champion had an overall 14.30 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.” Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The film marks their first collaboration together. It revolves around the real-life story of India's first-ever Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sonali Kulkarni, Bhuvan Arora, and Shreyas Talpade in key roles.

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh put forward his opinion on Chandu Champion's box-office performance. “Chandu Champion is a very well-made film. There's no denying that. Director Kabir Khan has excelled and so has Kartik Aaryan. Such stories need to be told in the most honest way, which the makers have done,” he said.

“Having said that today the demand is that the film needs to be entertainment-laden, that too, beyond the metros. The audience wants wholesome entertainment. A film like this does have its highs and lows. But overall, it's a very story-based and drama-based film. The core audience of such a film, be it Maidaan earlier or now Chandu Champion, is limited post-pandemic to metros. As a result, the praise and the critical acclaim have not converted into footfalls in tier 2 and 3 centres,” he added.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Chandu Champion 2.5 out of 5 stars in his NDTV review. “Chandu Champion is an all-male affair. Well, almost. The film has three secondary female characters - Murlikant's mother (Hemangi Kavi), an Indian television journalist in Tokyo (Bhagyashri Borse), and another present-era scribe (Sonali Kulkarni) who pulls the man out of oblivion more than four decades after his historic Paralympics feat,” he wrote.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.