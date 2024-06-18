Kapil Dev's Roaring Shout Out To Kartik Aaryan For Chandu Champion: 'What An Incredible Performance'

Kapil Dev shared this image. (courtesy: KapilDev )

Kapil Dev is the latest celebrity to join the Chandu Champion fan club. The former star cricketer shared an appreciation post for the Team Chandu Champion after watching the film. Kapil Dev shared the film's poster along with an adorable selfie with Kartik Aaryan. Kapil Dev shared a picture with director Kabir Khan on his Instagram feed as well. Sharing his joy and excitement about the film, Kapil Dev wrote, "Chandu champion! Definitely a film you cannot miss. I really enjoy watching and appreciate sport films. But this goes beyond being just a sports film. It is so much more. While watching it I have laughed, cried, felt pride and cried some more."

For director Kabir Khan, Kapil Dev's words were, "Hats off to Kabirkhankk. You have done it again. Made yet another spectacular film." Complimenting Kartik Aaryan for his stellar performance, Kapil Dev wrote, "What an incredible performance by kartikaaryan, your effort and talent is shining. Congratulations to the whole cast and crew and thank you for giving us this film to watch. You are all champions!" Take a look at the post here:

Re-sharing the post, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Coming from the Champion of Grit and Resilience, this means the world to us sir!!! Thank you Sir." Take a look:

For the unversed, Kabir Khan's last film 83, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was also a sports drama. The film was based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup in which Kapil Dev led Team India and won the cup. Ranveer Singh played Kapil Dev in the film. Kapil Dev and Kabir Khan jointly promoted the film before it hit the theatres.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has been receiving praise for the film. A day ago, Shabana Azmi wrote, "I was deeply moved by Kabir Khan's film Chandu Champion and I loved Kartik Aryan's portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. Vijay Raaz as the coach is v effective. It's a real life story and I say Salaam kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family.Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

Kartik Aaryan re-shared the post on his Instagram feed and he wrote, "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi (I have received my Eidi) Every word you said feels like a medal for me." Take a look at the post here:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kartik Aaryan sheds his free-spirited gadabout cloak and gets into the skin of a character that makes a slew of demands on the actor. Aaryan gives the physically exacting role all he has and pulls off a career-best performance."