Kartik Aaryan Reflects On One Month Of Chandu Champion With BTS Photos And Note

Actor Kartik Aaryan has earning accolades for his role in Chandu Champion since its release. Apart from his acting prowess, he amazed everyone with his dramatic physical transformation for the role of athlete Murlikant Petkar, reportedly dedicating 18 months to achieve it. As the film completes one month of its release, Kartik recently took to Instagram to share Behind The Scenes photos from his rigorous training sessions. Alongside these snapshots, he penned a heartfelt appreciation note. In the photos, Kartik proudly displays his toned physique, standing beside his devoted trainer, acknowledging their collaborative effort in attaining his fitness goals.

The note read, "It's been a month since #ChanduChampion released in cinemas and the love and appreciation keeps pouring in. Will always be grateful to Sajid Sir and Kabir Sir.

#Repost @tridevpandey It's been a month since Chandu Champion hit the theaters, and it's still going strong! What a journey it has been! @kartikaaryan's 1.5 years of consistent hard workout and determination to do justice to his character has paid off. This picture shows the result of all his training and effort. It proves that anything is possible if you work hard and train well."

Following Kartik's post, fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations on the success of Chandu Champion running in theatres for over a month! Your hard work and talent have truly paid off. Wishing you continued success!" Another user commented, "Your transformation not just physically but as a human is amazing."

Kartik Aaryan has been chronicling his fitness journey on Instagram since before the release of Chandu Champion. On one occasion, he surprised fans by sharing striking before-and-after transformation pictures. In the caption he wrote, "From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an 'insomniac' to turning into a 'fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible. Pehle mummy kehti thi, 'beta gym jao' lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, 'beta gym se vapas aa jao."

Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by him and Sajid Nadiadwala. The sports drama tells the inspiring tale of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar.

In the film, Kartik portrays Petkar, who survived nine bullets and went on to win gold in swimming in 1972 Paralympics.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to release on November 1, 2024. The film will also feature Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.