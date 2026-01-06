<i>Ikkis</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: First Monday Result Of Agastya Nanda's Film

Agastya Nanda's Ikkis saw a massive drop in box office collection on its first Monday. The film earned Rs 1.13 crore in India, according to early estimates by trade tracker Sacnilk. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war drama has collected a total of Rs 21.50 crore in five days.

Despite a strong opening, Ikkis witnessed fluctuations over the weekend and a sharp decline on Monday.

The overall Hindi occupancy on Monday stood at 9.17%. Morning shows opened at 4.78%, followed by a noticeable jump in the afternoon with 8.58%. Evening shows witnessed a slight improvement at 11.21%, while night shows performed the best with 12.11% occupancy.

In terms of regional performance, the Delhi-NCR belt recorded the highest number of screenings, with 635 shows and an average occupancy of 10%. Mumbai followed with 346 shows and an occupancy of 10.25%. Overall, Ikkis is currently playing in more than 2,000 shows across India.

Even with positive reviews and favourable word of mouth, Ikkis is facing strong competition at the box office. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues to hold firm even in its fourth week. The film earned Rs 4.5 crore on Day 32, moving closer to the Rs 800 crore domestic mark.

Ikkis is based on the life and sacrifice of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The title refers to his age, 21, at the time of his martyrdom during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Agastya Nanda plays the young officer, while Simar Bhatia portrays his love interest, Kiran.

The late actor Dharmendra is seen as Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun's father. The cast also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev and Vivaan Shah in pivotal roles. The war drama is backed by Dinesh Vijan under his production house, Maddock Films.