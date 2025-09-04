Kartik Aaryan Buys Land Worth Rs 2 Crore In Alibaug

Kartik Aaryan has expanded his real estate portfolio. The actor, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has purchased land for the first time. This 2,000 sqft plot worth Rs 2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug is a flagship coastal development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

Chateau de Alibaug, surrounded by lush greenery, offers a coastal lifestyle with a curated set of modern amenities. These include a rooftop garden, a lounge room, a reflexology track, a pool deck, a multipurpose hall and two clubhouses for recreational and community activities.

Speaking about the new purchase, Kartik Aaryan said, “Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today, close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I've invested in land, and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I'm glad to have made this investment,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Abhinandan Lodha, the chairman of HoABL, welcomed Kartik Aaryan to the “HoABL family.”

“Our Chateau de Alibaug was the first branded land development in Alibaug. Kartik's investment reflects the rapidly growing resonance of Alibaug as a preferred location for Mumbaikars to build spacious and luxurious homes, as also seen previously with investments from Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and many renowned business owners and corporate CXOs,” he said in a statement.

Alibaug has become a sought-after destination for several Bollywood celebrities. Before Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan purchased a 10,000 sq ft land parcel from HoABL in the city for Rs 10 crore last year. Apart from that, Kriti Sanon also bought a 2,000 sq ft plot at Alibaug in the Sol de Alibaug project by HoABL.

Coming to Kartik Aaryan's professional commitments, the actor has a slew of films queued up in his pipeline. He will next be seen in director Sameer Vidwans' Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Ananya Panday. He has been roped in for Nagzilla bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Kartik is also shooting for Anurag Basu's untitled musical romance alongside Sreeleela.