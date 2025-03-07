<i>Emilia Perez</i> Actor Karla Sofia Gascon Thanks Madonna For Her Support

Actress Karla Sofia Gascon, who has been at the centre of racism controversy, has come out to thank the queen of pop, Madonna for her support.

The 52-year-old actress who was the first trans person to be nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Emilia Perez, had been keeping a low profile after her past inflammatory tweets from 2016-2020 resurfaced, reports ‘Female First UK'.

She's now expressed her gratitude for the famous faces who have offered her kind words, singling out the Material Girl hitmaker for particular praise.

Karla shared a black and white photo of her and Madonna, 66, hugging and wrote on Instagram, "Madonna, I want to thank you for all the love you have shown me. For your invitation to the party you gave after the Oscars and for your words of love and strength. I love you. I also take this opportunity to thank all my fellow Hollywood professionals who expressed their support and admiration for me that night. Both at the gala and at the party”.

As per ‘Female First UK', back in October, Karla told how Madonna had showered her with praise after seeing Emilia Perez.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper, "Madonna was crying so much after the screening in New York….she told me, 'You're amazing!' She was crying and crying. I said, 'Madonna, please. It's only a film. Be happy'”.

Last month, Karla offered a "sincere" apology to the people she has hurt and pledged to step back from the spotlight.

She wrote on Instagram, “I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference. I sincerely apologise to everyone who has been hurt along the way (sic)”.

The actress spoke out after 'Emilia Perez' director Jacques Audiard branded her previous comments, which included posts about the murder of George Floyd, the Muslim community, and diversity at the Oscars, "inexcusable" and said he didn't want to speak to her.

