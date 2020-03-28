Karisma Kapoor's Throwback Pic From Raja Hindustani Days Wasn't Clicked In A Studio. Here's Why

Avinash Gowariker shared this throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor. (courtesy: avigowariker )

Karisma Kapoor and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker had the sweetest Instagram exchange, on Friday, featuring a throwback picture of Karisma. Avinash Gowariker shared a throwback picture of his "absolute favvvvourite Lolo" Karisma from "just around the time of Raja Hindustani", on his Instagram profile. In the monochrome picture, Karisma can be seen posing for the camera as she looks stunning as ever. Avinash Gowariker also shared a few details about the picture in his caption: "This photo is from 1998. Just around the time of Raja Hindustani. I didn't have a studio, so this photo (like many others) was shot under her building with natural light." Within minutes of posting, Karisma, 45, dropped a reply on the picture, saying, "Those were the days.." Reposting the throwback picture on her Instagram profile, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress wrote, "Wonderful memories." Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor, who is in home confinement due to the nationwide lockdown, seems to be in a throwback mood. On Tuesday, the actress shared a set of pictures featuring co-star Salman Khan, from the sets of Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. The pictures from the shoot, that took place in Mauritius, featured Karisma and Salman posing for the camera. In one of the pictures, Karisma and Salman can be seen looking and smiling at each other while in another, the actor can be seen holding Karisma by her waist and looking at the camera. Sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote: "20 years of Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Time flies! I remember this super fun shoot in Mauritius so fondly! #tuesdaythoughts."

On the professional front, Karisma was last seen in the web-series Mentalhood, which also stars Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Shruti Seth and Tillotama Shome in key roles.