Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre And Others Attend Nitasha Nanda's Birthday Bash

"When it's your cousin sister's golden birthday," Karisma Kapoor wrote

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 10, 2019 15:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre And Others Attend Nitasha Nanda's Birthday Bash

Nitasha Nanda with Karisma Kapoor. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Nitasha Nanda celebrated her 50th birthday on Saturday
  2. Karan Johan, Manish Malhotra also attended the party
  3. Sussanne Khan also posted pictures from the party

Nitasha Nanda celebrated her 50th birthday on Saturday and she did it in style. We got a glimpse of her "golden" birthday celebrations along with her family and friends through Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post. Karisma, who wore a black and gold dress to the party, posted a picture of herself along with the birthday girl. She also shared a pic with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and captioned the post: "When it's your cousin sister's golden birthday. We go bold." She added the hashtags #aboutlastnight and #family to the post.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan posted a picture from the party, along with the birthday girl, Sonali Bendre and another friend and she wrote: "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful person I know. Nitasha Nanda you are 1 in a billion." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #bestheartever.''

Check out the picture here:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted pics from last night's party and she wrote: "#tashubig50 #fantasticnightout #blurrynight #50andfab."

#tashubig50 #fantasticnightout #blurrynight #50&Fab

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

Here's what Neetu Kapoor posted on Instagram:

The Gold n bold night

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor posted a blockbuster birthday greeting on Instagram and she captioned the post: "Golden hearted Nitasha Nanda's golden birthday celebrations start with a bang. The whole universe is blessing her today." The picture featured Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara, Ritu Nanda, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Gauri Khan among many others.

This is the post we are talking about:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Karan Johar also posted birthday greetings for Nitasha Nanda on Saturday.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nitasha NandaNitasha Nanda BirthdayKarisma Kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ayodhya Case VerdictAyodhya Mandir Kartarpur CorridorKartarpur CorridorAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieAnti Pollution MaskAyodhya VerdictAyodhya Newsबाबरी मस्जिद

................................ Advertisement ................................