Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre And Others Attend Nitasha Nanda's Birthday Bash

Nitasha Nanda celebrated her 50th birthday on Saturday and she did it in style. We got a glimpse of her "golden" birthday celebrations along with her family and friends through Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post. Karisma, who wore a black and gold dress to the party, posted a picture of herself along with the birthday girl. She also shared a pic with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and captioned the post: "When it's your cousin sister's golden birthday. We go bold." She added the hashtags #aboutlastnight and #family to the post.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan posted a picture from the party, along with the birthday girl, Sonali Bendre and another friend and she wrote: "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful person I know. Nitasha Nanda you are 1 in a billion." She accompanied the post with the hashtag #bestheartever.''

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted pics from last night's party and she wrote: "#tashubig50 #fantasticnightout #blurrynight #50andfab."

On Saturday, Neetu Kapoor posted a blockbuster birthday greeting on Instagram and she captioned the post: "Golden hearted Nitasha Nanda's golden birthday celebrations start with a bang. The whole universe is blessing her today." The picture featured Neetu Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara, Ritu Nanda, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Gauri Khan among many others.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Karan Johar also posted birthday greetings for Nitasha Nanda on Saturday.

