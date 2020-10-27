Karisma Kapoor Isn't A Big Fan Of 'Early Morning Shoots.' Here's Proof

Karisma Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor posted a photo of herself on Tuesday morning

"Not used to early morning shoots," she wrote

She added the hashtag #backtowork

Actress Karisma Kapoor is not a big fan of "early morning shoots" and her latest post on Instagram proves it. The 46-year-old actress shared a picture of herself on Tuesday morning to show how she kick started her day. Karisma Kapoor often expresses her thoughts and opinions out loud on Instagram. Her latest post shows her straight-out-of-bed messy hair look, sharing which she wrote: "Not used to early morning shoots" with a sleepy face emoji. She also added the hashtags #backtowork and #letsgo. Her fans loved her no make-up look. They dropped comments like "still look fabulous" and "you are always gorgeous, ma'am."

Check out Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Karisma Kapoor, earlier this month, posted a boomerang of herself from her work diaries. In the clip, she can be seen looking at a mobile screen and laughing her heart out. "What was so funny...#mondaymusing #worklife #behindthescenes," she captioned her post.

Karisma often trends on social media for sharing vintage pictures from her previous films and photoshoots. Some of the pictures also feature her sister, actress Kareena Kapoor, and father, actor Randhir Kapoor. We have handpicked some of the throwback pictures shared by Karisma on Instagram. Get ready for "some vintage vibes":

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the ALT Balaji and ZEE5 web series Mentalhood where she shared screen space with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. Her last Hindi film remains Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero.