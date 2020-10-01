Just A Throwback Pic Of Karisma Kapoor Being Her Stunning Self

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor's latest Instagram entry is just the right pick for a throwback Thursday. The actress shared a stunning throwback picture of herself on her Instagram profile. When and where, she didn't say. In the picture, Karisma can be seen dressed in a skirt, and a top, and she accessorised her look with a hat. She can also be seen wearing statement earrings and she looks gorgeous as ever as she happily poses for the camera. Karisma Kapoor captioned the post: "Some vintage vibes" and she added the hashtag #throwbackthursday to her post. The actress' Instafam filled up the comments section of her post with heart emojis.

Karisma Kapoor loves sharing throwback pictures on her Instagram profile. Remember when she posted a picture with her co-star Salman Khan from the 2000 film Dulhan Hum Le Jaayenge? She wrote: "I vividly remember the sun was setting and we needed to get this shot done while Salman Khan was making us all laugh. Fun times in Mauritius. Guess the film and song."

Karisma Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of renowned actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Kareena, cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) are also Bollywood actors.

In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.